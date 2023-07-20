Susan C. Connor, a longtime Washingtonian before becoming a successful Realtor and broadcaster in Bethany Beach, Del., died of congestive heart failure on July 14, 2023. She lived a long and happy life of 97 years, and her warm, loving nature and bottomless sense of humor were an inspiration to many.
Born March 22, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., to James Lee Oliver and Susan Rice Oliver, Connor grew up in Somerset and Chevy Chase, Md. She was a 1944 honors graduate of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., where she was a student leader and class president. She met her future husband, J. Parker Connor, in 1944, as he and some buddies climbed over the wall one day at Visitation “to see what was on the other side.” He soon joined the Navy and served on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Hornet in World War II, but they remained together through the rest of their lives. The Connors lived in Chevy Chase, Md., and raised their five children there during the 1950s to the early 1970s.
The Connors purchased a real estate brokerage in Bethany Beach in 1969, renaming it Connor Realty. Connor primarily ran the brokerage, while J. Parker Connor continued to practice law in D.C. until 1973, when the family moved permanently to Bethany Beach.
The Connors were pioneer radio broadcasters in the Delaware/Maryland ocean resort area. In 1974, when FM radio was just becoming a popular medium, the Connors obtained a license to create a new FM radio station in Bethany Beach. WWTR 95.9 FM (later known as 96 Rock and now as KISS 95.9) was the first radio station in the area to be physically located at the beach, with its studios visible from the street on Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Bethany. At the time, very few radio stations existed in the area. In the mid-1970s, it was common to walk along the beach or boardwalk and hear the same song playing from all the radios, tuned to WWTR.
The Connors were the first in the area to strongly emphasize live broadcasting from remote locations, using modern microwave transmission equipment from a dedicated mobile studio. Previously, such remote broadcasting had been transmitted using telephone links back to the station, resulting in poor sound quality. WWTR used the remote broadcasting capability in many ways to create community involvement for the station, including coverage of news, parades, local events and promotions sponsored by advertisers.
The bright blue WWTR mobile broadcast van was a familiar sight to visitors to Ocean City and the Delaware coast in the 1970s and early 1980s, roaming the area, giving prizes to drivers sporting a WWTR bumper sticker on their car. The winners were often surprised when they realized that their good fortune was being broadcast live on the air. In the 1970s, the station also sponsored popular contests in which free Caribbean cruises were awarded to contestants. During that time, Connor continued to run Connor Realty while also being fully involved in running the radio station. The Connors later purchased WJDY 1470AM in Salisbury, Md., and WSUX 98.5 FM in Seaford, Del., (now WUSX “Talk of Delmarva”), and put WSBY 98.9 FM (now Magic 98.9) on the air in Salisbury.
Connor was also active as a real estate investor, developer and entrepreneur in the resort area. In 1981, she and Mr. Connor purchased commercial property on Garfield Parkway in Bethany Beach, on which stood an historic home known locally as the “The Clubhouse.” Rather than tear it down, Connor donated the structure to a local church, which moved it to their land in Bethany, where it still serves as housing for church retreats. They then built and operated at that location the first dedicated video arcade in Bethany, as well as a miniature golf course.
The Connors also purchased the former Johnson’s Midway Store on Route 26 in Bethany in 1983, which they operated for many years along with their son Bradley. Eventually, the convenience store was closed and the property was expanded into its current configuration, containing multiple storefronts. The Connors obtained the first off-premises liquor license issued for Bethany Beach (formerly a “dry town”) in 1984, and opened Connor’s Package Store in one of the storefronts. The package store was ultimately sold and still operates in the same location, now known as Bethany Liquor & Wine.
Connor was a member and past president of the Maryland/D.C./Delaware Broadcasters Association, and was active in the National Association of Broadcasters. She was also involved in the Bethany Beach Landowners Association, St. Ann’s Catholic Parish and other civic groups through her long life. She was a devout Catholic who could be seen walking over a mile to church every day up until her late 70s. The Connors sold Connor Realty and the radio holdings in the 1990s, but the family continues to own Connor Mall in Bethany Beach, along with several residential properties in Bethany.
Connor was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, J. Parker Connor; and her son Matthew A. Connor. She is survived by her daughter Catherine Phillips Titus (and Rik), of The Villages, Fla.; and her sons J.P. Connor Jr. of Millsboro, Del.; Kevin J. Connor (and Lori) of Damascus, Md., and S. Bradley Connor (and Penny) of Dagsboro, Del. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Oliver (and Margaret) of South Bethany, Del.; her seven beloved grandchildren; and her five beloved great-grandchildren.
The family thanked all the many friends who have supported them during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, Connor wished that a donation be made to the SPCA or other animal welfare organization. Burial will be private, at a later date.