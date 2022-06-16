Sue Evans-Gilbert, 95, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022, at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, Md., after suffering a stroke. she was born on Feb. 23, 1927, in Morven, N.C.
Evans-Gilbert and her husband, Harry Evans, lived in Arlington and then Fairfax, Va., and Langley Park, Md., eventually settling in Annapolis, Md. When she married Roger Gilbert, they moved to Millsboro, Del.
She began her career during World War II at Arlington Hall, a precursor to the National Security Agency, and she later worked for the National Housing Authority. Next, she became a resident manager at several apartment developments, and she finished her working career at the University of Maryland Home Extension Service.
Even though her family and friends are blessed that she lived to the age of 95, her laughter and love will be sorely missed. The last several months, she had been living at Queenstown Landing Assisted Living in Queenstown, Md. She was very happy there, making lots of new friends (residents and staff) and participating in many activities.
Evans-Gilbert was predeceased by her parents, Luther and Mary Morris; her husband, Harry Evans; and her second husband, Roger Gilbert; her son, Rex Evans; her sisters Nan Jacobsen and Juanita Moody; brothers Ben Morris and Sonny Morris; and son-in-law Thomas Dunham. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Dunham; daughter-in-law, Lynn Evans; grandson, Jason Evans; great-grandson, Ethan Evans; sisters, Adgie James and Dare Marsh; and brother, Bo Morris. Her Gilbert family includes children Beth and Barry Gilbert, Denice and Gary Conner, Bill and Linda Gilbert, Maryann and Tom Hutton; grandchildren Katie and Scott Bujac, Kellie and David Swears, Kasey and Jeff Forney; Sandra Smith and Stephen Conner; Sara and Chris Leonard and Kevin and Meghan Gilbert; and Sheila Giaccone and Sherri Gurnon. The Gilbert great-grandchildren total 21.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. The Rev. Ed Kuhling will conduct the service. Interment will be private at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.