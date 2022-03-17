Steven Thomas Fox, 61, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Clinton, N.J., passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Nashville, Tenn., on June 21, 1960, son of the late John Wallace Ring, and the late Cyrus R. Fox Jr. and Sally Ann (Bittenbender) Fox. They moved to New Jersey shortly thereafter.
He was raised in High Bridge, Jutland and Clinton, N.J., where he had so many friends, hobbies and activities to mention. He graduated from North Hunterdon High School and then went on to the University of Bridgeport, earning a bachelor’s degree in photography.
Fox grew up involved with his passion for sports, especially baseball and basketball; motocross; hanging with his buddies; and joking around with his friends. His time in West Creek, N.J., started his love of the water and spending countless hours boating and fishing. He had a passion for photography, which took him on the path of earning a bachelor’s degree in photography. The journey took him on the path to photograph countless bands and sporting events, as well as working for local newspapers in Hunterdon County.
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his dimples and mischievous smile, his creative cooking in the kitchen, and the ability to fix or build anything his heart desired. He had tremendous pride in all his children and their accomplishments.
Fox was preceded in death by his father, Cyrus Risler Fox Jr., and a brother, John “Jack” Walter Fox. He is survived by his mother, Sally A. Fox of Millsboro, Del.; three children, Tucker Fox and his fiancée, Janelle Kish, of Nazareth, Pa., Samuel Fox of Bloomsbury, N.J., and Kayci Fox of Clinton, N.J.; a granddaughter, Adelinna Fox; a brother, James Scott Fox and his wife, Karen, of Lewes, Del.; two sisters, Susan Moran and her husband, Shaun, of Neptune, N.J., and Julee Fox of Millsboro, Del.; and nephews and nieces Terence Fox, Timothy Fox, Erin (Fox) Barainyak, Jonathan Fox, Daniel Moran, Sadie Moran and Cyrus P. Fox.
A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m., with a service held at 1 p.m., on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del.. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Fox’s name to the charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences maybe sent onlinle by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.