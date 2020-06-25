Steven Thomas Burton, 61, of Frankford, Del., passed away at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born in Dagsboro, Del., son of the late Julian Thomas Burton and Beatrice Louise (Lathbury) Burton.
He was a lifelong carpenter, and in his free time loved fishing and sitting at Marvin’s Market enjoying a cup of coffee or cold Diet Dr. Pepper.
Burton was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Wilkerson. He is survived by two brothers, Jack Burton and his wife, MaryBeth, of Millsboro, Del., and Wayne Burton of Salisbury, Md.; two sisters, Penny Meadows and her husband, Gary, also of Salisbury, and Billie Jean Timmons of Seaford, Del.; nieces, Hope Timmons, Amanda Riggin and Kaila Wilkerson; nephews, Trevor Wilkerson, Brandon Mall, Shade Meadows, Timothy Timmons and William Burton; and a host of great-nieces and -nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society; 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd.; Salisbury, MD 21804. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.