Steven Connor Mason, 48, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, after a long illness. He was born Jan. 29, 1972, to the late Edward Mason and to Barbara Crandall Mason, who survives him.
He was employed as a manager by Food Lion and the Weis Markets in Long Neck, Del. Mason was a graduate of Sussex Central High School, in the Class of 1990. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, Mason is survived by three children, Matt Hooker of Millsboro, Del., and Zachary Mason and Sydnee Mason, both of Rehoboth Beach; three brothers, Edward Mason and his wife, Jessica, of Appomattox, Va., Kenneth Mason and his wife, Bonnie, of Millsboro, and Randy Mason and his wife, Adriana, also of Millsboro; and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
Services will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.