Steven B. “Steve” Abrahams, 66, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his residence in Dagsboro. He was born on July 1, 1955, in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Melvyn Abrahams and Gertrude (Blair) Abrahams.
Abrahams was a graduate of St. Mary’s Govans and Calvert Hall College High School in Baltimore, Md. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Towson State University in 1977 and his master’s degree in social work from the University of Baltimore in 1979.
He worked in a variety of settings, both clinical and administrative, over his 40 years of service. He was licensed as a clinical social worker in Pennsylvania and retired from work as a therapist at WellSpan Philhaven in 2018.
He enjoyed watching and rooting for his favorite teams, the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Orioles. He adored taking walks on the beach with his wife, Joanne. He called Bethany Beach home and valued the company of many friends in The Preserve at Irons Landing. He loved the Chesapeake Bay and enjoyed many days fishing and crabbing with his father during the early years of his life. He collected and treasured reading books about Chesapeake Bay watermen. He adored nothing more than having a crab feast with his family.
In addition to his parents, Abrahams was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ward B. Rice III. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Abrahams; his son, Daniel Abrahams; his sister Suzanne Theresa Abrahams, and her daughters, Maura McDonald and Andrea McDonald; his sister Diane Abrahams-Gollub and her daughters, Anna Elizabeth Gollub and Sarah Louise Gollub; and his nephew, Brandon Ward Rice and his daughters, Jade and Karis.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, Del., where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Garden of Faith Memorial Gardens, 5598 Trumps Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206. Mask-wearing is required, and social distancing must be observed by all service attendees and participants. Abrahams’ life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.