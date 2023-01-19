Steven Anthony Mitchell, 74, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Delaware Hospice Center, in Milford, Del. He was born on April 3, 1948, in Vineland, N.J., son of the late George T. Mitchell and Virginia (Layton) Mitchell.
Mitchell was a graduate of John F. Clayton High School in Frankford, Del., and attended Liberty Biblical College in Pensacola, Fla. He proudly served the U.S. National Guard for seven honorable years. Mitchell worked as a machinery maintenance manager for Townsends Poultry for many years, before building a lifelong career as warehouse manager for Merck, from which he retired after 25 years.
A man of strong faith, Mitchell was a past member of the Gumboro Fellowship Church. He was an avid outdoorsman who, at every opportunity presented, enjoyed camping, fishing and going to the beach. His green thumb was evidenced by his meticulously cared-for lawn and gardens, and while indoors he could be found listening to country music or watching sports or NASCAR races on TV.
He truly treasured time spent with his family and grandkids above all, particularly passing on to them his love and knowledge of the outdoors during their many annual camping trips. He was a loving and caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Loved by many, he will be genuinely missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
In addition to his parents, Mitchell was preceded in death by his brother, Tilghman Mitchell. He is survived by his son, Shawn D. Mitchell (and Lynette) of Lewes, Del.; his daughters: Sarah Cole of Ellendale, Del., and Sherri Mitchell of Wilmington, Del.; his beloved companion, Diane Nadeau of Lincoln, Del.; his grandchildren, Tricia Cordrey (and Justin), Tyler Price, Hailee Parker, Steven Cole (and Faun), Brandon Cole, Joslyn Cole and Kaleb Cole; his great-grandchildren, Hunter, Austin, Jaxson, Rilee and Raelynn; his sister, April Powell (and Glen) of Dagsboro, Del.; his former spouse, Sharon Mitchell of Millsboro, Del.; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Carey’s Cemetery, Conaway Road and Ward Farm Lane, Millsboro, Del. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions in Mitchell’s memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963, or the Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958. Mitchell’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.