Stephen W. “Steve” Yarmola, 63, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of College Park, Md., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in College Park, Md., on March 11, 1959, to Steve Yarmola and Gloria Ann (Kreamer) Yarmola.
Yarmola worked as an accountant for 22 years with the AFL-CIO, retiring in 1999. He also owned a small landscaping business, Jaws Lawn Service in College Park, Md.,, before moving permanently to Sussex County, Del., in 2006.
He was a social individual and belonged to several organizations, including Knights of Columbus, American Legion, VFW and the Moose. He was affectionately known as “the Pope of the Boardwalk Crawl,” which was a group of close friends that would meet in Ocean City, Md., every May. He was a diehard Washington Redskins fan and loved restoring his 1986 Oldsmobile 442.
Yarmola was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Gloria Yarmola. He is survived by his loving wife, Lesley A. (Booze) Yarmola; two stepchildren, Jerica Morris of Millsboro, Del., and Kyle Henry of Sun Prairie, Wisc.; two grandchildren, Regan and Evan Morris; two sisters, Janet Blair and her husband, Tony, of Tall Timbers, Md., and Barbara McGinnis and her husband, Ralph, of Chesapeake Beach, Md.; a niece, Laura McGinnis, and a nephew, Michael McGinnis, also of Chesapeake Beach, Md.
A celebration of Yarmola’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in his name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, by visiting www.nationalmssociety.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.