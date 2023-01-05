Stephen W. Halminski received his heavenly crown on Dec. 23, 2022. He was 75. He resided with his wife, Wanda Halminski, in Fernandina Beach, Fla. He was born in Pasadena, Calif., and was the son of Sylvester Halminski, a career naval officer, and Margaret Lenore Halminski.
Halminski was a kind, humble, compassionate man with the biggest heart. His greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and family.
He always looked forward to seeing his siblings at the family beach house in South Bethany, Del., where he spent many enjoyable days as a young man. He also loved playing golf with his friends, watching the birds in his yard and his beloved dog Katie.
He was a graduate of Villanova University, where he played on their golf team. His career was in commercial roofing and restoration, and he later went on to own a company in Fernandina Beach, Fla. Everyone who knew Stephen loved him.
Halminski is leaving behind his wife, Wanda Halminski; children, Beth Nuenschwander (and Mike) of Asheville, N.C., Stephanie Ledden (and Ryan) of Cumming, Ga., and Andy Halminski (and Jessica) of Eagle, Colo.; his stepchildren, Joseph Hicks of Enterprise, Ala., and Jacob Hicks of Honolulu, Hawaii; eight grandchildren and step-grandchildren; his siblings, Sandy Halminski (Chester Springs, Pa.), Kathy Super (Leesburg, Va.), Michael Halminski (Waves, N.C.), Robert Halminski (Bethany Beach, Del.), Margaret Ann Halminski (Tucson, Ariz.) and Christine Darges (Carey, N.C.).
A Christian service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology at www.birds.cornell.edu.