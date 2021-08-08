Stephen R. Garrison, 65, of Selbyville, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at home. He was born in Washington, D.C., and was the son of the late Richard L. and Dorothea (Belz) Garrison.
He had been a Police Officer with the U.S. Capital Police for 30 years and was a member of Fraternal Order of Police.
He is survived by a sister, Carla A. Nash and a brother, Kevin Garrison.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. A visitation will be held an hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org)
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com