Stephen Pepe, 60, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
He was born in Wilmington, Del., on Nov. 7, 1960, son of the late Thomas F. Pepe Sr. and the late Theresa A. (Mainardi) Pepe.
“Steve” proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1979 to 1983. Pepe served his community as the past exalted ruler of Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 in Lewes, Del., and as a charter member of AMVETS Post 22 in Millsboro. He loved fishing and was a Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Flyers fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher S. Pepe, and a brother, Thomas F. Pepe Jr. (husband of Nancy). He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Christine E. (Feret) Pepe; a brother, Nicholas Pepe of Bear, Del.; father- and mother-in-law, Ray and Kathy Feret of Pennsylvania.; a brother-in-law, Mike Feret and his wife, Sharon, of Pennsylvania; his beloved Great Dane, Bella; and his feline companion, Olivia.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020, at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, Del. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be observed and masks will be required by all guests in attendance. A private interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org).
Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.