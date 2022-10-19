Stephen J. “Steve” Schrider, 74, of Millville, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at ChristianaCare hospital in Newark, Del. He was born in Tacoma Park, Md., on Dec. 9, 1947, son of the late William Joseph Schrider and the late Isabelle M. (Robins) Schrider.
Schrider proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972. He devoted his professional career as a home healthcare physical therapist, specializing in geriatric care. He was a selfless man who always put his patients first and would be willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
He loved his large family. He was the ultimate storyteller and had such an amazing sense of humor. He also enjoyed sports — especially baseball, football and soccer. As a loving and devoted father, he would help coach all of his kids’ sports teams and would also volunteer his professional expertise as a physical therapist to local teams.
Schrider is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Wendy J. (Swanberg) Schrider; three children, Matthew D. Schrider and his wife, Darcy, of Clinton, Tenn., Mary R. Schrider-Fox and her husband, Pete, of Ocean View, Del., and Richard J. Schrider and his wife, Alissa, currently stationed in the United Kingdom; and six grandchildren, Emma and Grace Schrider, Jessica Cecil and Sydney Fox, and Jane and William Schrider. He is also survived by his six siblings, William Dennis Schrider and his wife, Mary Jo, of Clarksburg, Md., Deborah L Beall and her husband, Donald, of Woodbine, Md., Thomas D. Schrider and his wife, Mary Sue, of Frederick, Md., J. Kevin Schrider and his wife, Teresa, of Traverse City, Mich., Philip M. Schrider and his wife, Tina, of Eden, Md., and Eric J. Schrider and his wife, Carolyn, of New Market, Md.
A celebration of Schrider’s life was to be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970. Interment was to be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Schrider’s name to a charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.