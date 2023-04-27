Stephen Irven Bender, 58, formerly of Levittown, Pa., passed away suddenly on Monday, April 17, 2023. He was raised in Levittown.
Bender was a 1983 graduate of Harry S. Truman High School (Go Tigers!). He played guitar, and was part of the orchestra band and drum major for the Truman Tigers marching band. He graduated from Penco Tech with an associate’s degree in computer engineering technology and was currently working for Staley Technologies as a data technologist.
He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout, and was happiest when he was outdoors in the woods, hiking and hunting, or on any body of water, boating and fishing. He had received many awards for his fishing expeditions, including one as recently as last July for exceptional sheepshead fish he caught in Virginia.
Bender is survived by his heartbroken parents, Irven and Jean Bender of Longneck, Del.; his sister, Catherine Unrath (and Robert); his brother, Daniel Bender (and Donna); his nephews, Jason Unrath (and Cassie) and Casey Unrath; and his nieces, Daneen Bender and Desarae Jones (and David); along with his great-nephews Oliver Unrath and Jameson Jones, and his great-niece Emilia Unrath. He will also be missed dearly by his “brother from another mother” and best friend, Guy Blake (and Robin).
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Melson Funeral Services, Long Neck Chapel, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may gather starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow services, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bender’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd., P.O. Box 6000, Boystown, NE 68010. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.