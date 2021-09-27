Stephen F. Banks, 56, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born in Lewes, Del., on Oct. 7, 1964, to Ezekiel Elijah Banks and Veronica (Layton) Banks.
Banks was a funny, hard-working man who was loved by many. He loved riding his tractor, working on the farm, driving trucks, running equipment, mechanicing and taking his boat out on the river with his family. He always loved his pets, lifelong friends and family dearly. He and his wife, June, married in 1997 and had their daughter, Alissa, in 1998.
He would have given the shirt off his back to help anyone. He knew every back road there was in Sussex County and was loved far and wide. He will forever be loved and missed.
Banks is survived by his wife, June Banks; their daughter and son-in-law, Alissa Banks Bolton and Mitchell Bolton; his mother, Veronica Banks; his brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Kate Banks, and his niece, Ashley Banks and her companion, Eric Goldfond. “Stephen was loved by many and will be forever in our hearts.”
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where friends and family may call after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Banks’ name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.