Stephen E. Vickers, 65, passed away on May 11, 2022. He was born on Feb. 22, 1957, son of Vincent Hilton Vickers and Joan Marie Hickman Vickers.
He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1977. He went directly into sales, followed by managing both a sailboat rental company in Dewey Beach in the summers and Aspen Highlands Ski shop in Aspen, Colo., during the winter. He loved to windsurf and ski fast. He joined his wife at the Seaside Country Store in Fenwick Island, Del., in 1991.
He enjoyed golf as a member of Cripple Creek Country Club and couldn’t wait until Sunday mornings to play soccer at the River Soccer Club. He rarely stopped talking or telling stories. He loved his family and his friends.
Vickeres was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Hilton Vickers, and mother, Joan Marie Hickman Vickers; a brother, David Allen Vickers; an aunt, Jeanette Wharton; and an uncle, Harold Vickers. He is survived by his wife, Amy; their sons, Maxamillion (and Bailey Fayard) and John Cordeaux Jr., and his wife, Krystle, with their children, Brayden, Madison, Payton and Joshua; a brother, Ray Lynn and his wife, Fran, with their daughter Heather and son Phillip and his wife, Lori, and their children, Ryan and Hannah; his brother, Vincent Hilton II (and Rose) and his son, Jacob; his brother Scott Daniel and his wife, Lisa, with sons Scott Jr. (and his son, Nolan) and Joshua and his wife Alexes (and their children Connor and Derek); nephew David Joseph and his wife, Jessica, (and daughter Brynna); nephew Anthony Fitzgerald and his wife, Trish, (and children Matty and Alyssa) and niece Autumn.
Visitation was to be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del., followed by a funeral service. Internment was to follow at Prince George's Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Vickers' name to the River Soccer Club, P.O. Box 1366, Ocean View, DE 19970.