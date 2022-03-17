Stephen D. Ames, 63, of Laurel, Del., and formerly of State College, Pa., passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, after a long illness with dementia. Born Dec. 7, 1958, in State College, Pa., he was the son to the late Herbert Tate Ames and the late Frances Silsbee.
Ames was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves for more than 12 years and served under the 5th Psychological Operations Company. He also was the recipient of an Army Achievement Medal. He worked as a boat mechanic for North Bay Marina and loved everything to do with the water, including fishing, visiting the ocean and sharks. He earned awards in the military for his swimming ability. He was a member of the 360th Psychological Operations Company within the Army.
In addition to his parents, Ames was preceded in death by a son, Adam B. Naugle, and a sister, Susan Ames. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deanna (Hawn) Ames; daughter Lori J. Naugle Pifer (and Charles) of State College, Pa; son Michael R. Halpenny Jr., and Crystal Knauer, of Delmar, Del.; his brother Scott Ames (and Sandy) of Windsor, Va.; sister Kathy Ames of Lewistown, Pa.; brothers-in-law Dale and Duane Hawn, and Doug and David Hawn; and four grandchildren, Abby and Shane Halpenny, and Kanden and Cole Pifer, whom he loved and adored.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Melson Funeral Services, 42 Thatcher Street, Frankford, DE 19945. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Delaware. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.