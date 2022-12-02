Stephen C. “Steve” Fleetwood, 55, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Tidal Health Nanticoke. He was 55 years old. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 2, 1967, to the late William T. Fleetwood and Reba Megee Fleetwood.
At the time of his death, he was employed at Baker’s Hardware in Millsboro, Del., where he worked in their Rental Department. He had previously been employed by Westwoods Farms as a driver and Sears Automotive Department in Salisbury, Md.
Fleetwood and his wife, Diane, were married on Sept. 10, 2016, in Georgetown. He attended Carey’s Methodist Church in Millsboro.
He was a man of many talents. He could fix and build just about anything, and loved to work on projects. His passion was buying and restoring cars. He was blessed with a wonderful singing voice, and his favorite singer was Elvis Presley. He and his daughter Rebekah loved to sing Elvis together and work on cars. He and Diane enjoyed travelling to Lancaster, Pa., with their special friends Tom and Diane Baione, taking in the scenery, attending auctions, shopping and, of course, eating. He can be described as a humble, loving, mischievous man who was a wonderful husband, dad and pop-pop who will be dearly missed.
Fleetwood is survived by his wife of six years, Diane Fleetwood of Georgetown, Del.; a daughter, Rebekah Marie Fleetwood, also of Georgetown, Del.; as well as two stepchildren: Jenna Katelyn Oliphant (and Brandon Bailey) of Georgetown, and Joshua Roman Oliphant, also of Georgetown. He is also survived by two brothers, Jeff Fleetwood (and Penny) of Delmar, Del. and Andy Fleetwood (and Mickie) of Salisbury, Md.; as well as two granddaughters, Ava Mckenzie Bailey and Addison Grace Bailey. He also leaves behind three special aunts, Millie Jones, Gail Megee and Bonnie King; along with extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. The Rev. Leza Smack will officiate. Interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the America Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.