Stephanie V. “Stephie” Strawley, 90, of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Aston, Pa., passed away surrounded by loved ones, at her home on Nov. 24, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born on June 10, 1932, in Philadelphia, to Frank and Victoria Kostrzewski.
She met John Strawley in 1951 at the Almonesson Ball Room in New Jersey. They married two years later and had eight children. They went on to dance together for 42 years, until his passing in 1996.
Her pride and joy was her very large family. She was in her glory preparing holiday dinners with traditional Polish recipes.
Amid raising a family, she enjoyed a long career with Bell Telephone, starting as an operator and working her way up to the technical division, where she became one of the first women to wear a toolbelt and hardhat as a frameperson in the 1970s. She retired in 1994, after 25 years.
Strawley was preceded in death by her husband, John, and her son Francis. She is survived by her children John (and Linda) of Dagsboro, Del., David (and Nena) of Selbyville, Del., Stephanie Melody Godby (and Bob) of Dagsboro, Steven (and Kelly) of Jacksonville, Fla., Dennis (and Phyl) of Elliott City, Md., Faith Tristine (and Ed) of Monroe, Conn., and Brian (and Meiling) of New Kent, Va.; 12 grandchildren; and her beloved sister, Theresa Styles of Dagsboro; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadelupe Mission Church, 35318 Church Road, Frankford, Del., where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Burial was to be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to Compassionate Care Hospice, 416 Williams Street, Suite 101, Milford, DE 19963, or The Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Strawley’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.