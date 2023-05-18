Stephanie Karat Amick, 41, was born in Baltimore on Aug. 15, 1981, and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, while visiting San Diego, Calif. She grew up in Millsboro, Del., where she attended school and excelled at art and math. Later she lived in Frankford, Del., where she helped her mother, Nancy Karat May (who died in 2013) run a thrift store for the Presbyterian Church.
Amick moved around two decades ago to Ocean City, Md., where she managed motels and the front desk and worked as a housekeeper, including at M.R. Ducks, A Clean Haven and Misty Harbor Motel. She loved cars and knew how to rebuild a transmission and fix a brake line.
Her sudden passing was an accident and occurred while she was walking on a sidewalk in San Diego toward the beach. The driver of a Ford pickup truck had a seizure, lost control of his vehicle and veered off the roadway and knocked her down. She immediately went into a coma and did not regain consciousness. Her organs were donated to charity. Her remains were cremated and her ashes returned to the family.
There will be a private service on May 28, 2023.