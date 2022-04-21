Stephan D. Schmidt, 70, of Selbyville, Del., died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at home. He was born in Washington, D.C., son of Helen (Hall) Schmidt and the late Gordon Schmidt.
He had retired from work as a retail sales manager for the U.S. Postal Service and was a life member of Cottage City Vol. Fire Co. in Cottage City Md.
In addition to his mother, Schmidt is survived by his wife, Diane E. (Hayhoe) Schmidt; two daughters, Michele Bunce (and John) and Stephanie Bunce (and Tom), both of Denton, Md.; a brother, Wayne Schmidt of North Carolina; and six grandchildren, Bryan, Dylan, Kylee, T.J., Sean and Corey.
Visitation was to be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St. in Selbyville, Del., followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 416 Williams St., Suite 101, Milford, DE 19963, which is part of Compassionate Care Hospice. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.