Stanley Walter Tyszko, 87, of Frankford, Del., and formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away at his residence on Feb. 7, 2021, with his loving wife and family at his side. He was born on Jan. 12, 1934, in Baltimore, to the late Stanley Tyszko Jr. and Betty Bozman.
He was a 1952 graduate of the Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore. Soon after graduating high school, Tyszko went on to marry his high-school sweetheart, Wilma, sharing 68 years of marriage and proudly raising four children. Tyszko retired after a long-standing career as a tool and die maker with various companies, and he relocated with his wife to Delaware, where they shared their golden years.
In addition to his parents, Tyszko was preceded in death by his siblings, Leonard and Betty, and his half-sister, Veronica. He lived to be the oldest of his relatives. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Wilma (Oliphant) Tyszko; children, Stan and his wife, Carol, of Baltimore, Ron and wife, Cindy, of Kingsville, Md., Debbie Walls and husband, Stan, of Dagsboro, Del., and Barb Tyszko of Westminster, Md.; his half-brother, Walter, of Baltimore; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. The family extended their heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare professionals at Beebe Healthcare for their dedicated and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beebe Medical Foundation; 902 Savannah Rd.; Lewes DE 19958 (online at www.beebehealthcare.org/beebe-medical-foundation).