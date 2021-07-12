Stanley Roper, 75, of Millsboro, Del., passed away in the care of his sister Betty on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was born on Dec. 15, 1945, in Kingston, Pa., to the late Benjamin Roper and Frances Kurisky Roper.
After his parents passed, Roper was blessed to be cared for by his two sisters, Betty and Mary Jane, who along with their families, shared his care. He loved listening to baseball and football games on TV, and was a fan of the Orioles, Phillies and the college football team the Oklahoma Sooners. He also enjoyed listening to music by Gene Autry and Bobby Vinton, and listening to King Kong and Lone Ranger movies on TV. He was truly loved by his family and will be dearly missed.
Roper is survived by his two sisters, Mary Jane Parsons of Bear, Del., and Betty Roskowski and her husband, Peter, of Millsboro, Del., and a brother, Benjamin Roper and his wife, Dixie, of Saline, Mich. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members who meant so much to him.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Roper’s memory to The Arc of Delaware, 2 S. Augustine Street #B, Wilmington, DE 19804. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.