Stanley John Breita, 80, of Millville, Del., formerly of Nanticoke, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his home, surrounded by close family. He was born in Nanticoke, Pa., on April 28, 1940, son of the late Walter and Helen Breita.
He graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1957 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force to serve overseas. He was employed and retired from Pennsylvania State Correction Institute, Dallas.
Breita was an avid Duke basketball fan, making several trips to Cameron Stadium to watch games. He appreciated old English cars and was a member of the British Car Club of Delaware. He loved fishing and crabbing with his wife, and in earlier days he enjoyed hunting with his brothers.
He enjoyed spending time with and encouraging his children to be independent. He treasured family camping trips, as well as visits to Myrtle Beach and England. He welcomed everyone into his home, giving fatherly advice to many who looked upon him as a dad or grandpa.
Breita was preceded in death by his son, Mitchell J. Breita, and brothers, Walter “Butch” Breita and John “Jack” Breita. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jacqueline V. Breita; three daughters, Sharon Breita, Carolann Breita Saracco, and Laurie Breita Kivler and her fiancé, Scott Walker; his grandchildren, Kaehler Kivler, Christopher and Alicia; and his nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be held Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Interment will follow on Monday at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be observed, and masks are required for those in attendance. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.