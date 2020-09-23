Stanley J. Zielinski, 76, of Selbyville, Del., and formerly of Ocean City, Md., died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Stanley M. Zielinski and Elizabeth (Suder) Zielinski.
Zielinski was a graduate of LaSalle University and retired from a long career in management. He was a plant manager for Coca-Cola for many years before transitioning to vice president at Vlasic Foods. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the NRA, and was very active in the Ocean City (Md.) Elks.
In addition to his parents, Zielinski was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Zielinski. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maryanne Zielinski of Selbyville; three sons, Stanley M. Zielinski and wife, Jodie, of Marlton, N.J., Gregory F. Zielinski of Sacramento, Calif., and Christopher R. Zielinski and wife, Emily, of St. Louis, Mo.; a brother and a sister, Robert W. Zielinski and Susan M. Shaw, both of Philadelphia; a grandson, Zachary Zielinski; and a granddaughter on the way.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held Sept. 23, 2020, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Pl.; Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.