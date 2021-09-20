Obituary Stanley E. Rudy, 83 Sep 20, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stanley E. Rudy, 83, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Services were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent News Arts & Entertainment Master quilter to address Ocean Waves Quilt Guild on Oct. 4 Ma… Read More >> News Ørsted looking at IR power plant for wind-farm infrastructure At… Read More >> News More than 100 Canada geese removed from spill site for de-oiling Mo… Read More >> Coronavirus Vaccination again urged as COVID cases near peak levels from January A … Read More >> View More Recent News