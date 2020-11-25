Smith W. Purdum II, 75, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
A native of Washington, D.C., and lifelong Washington sports fan, he grew up spending his summers with family in Ocean City, Md. He attended the Bullis School in Potomac, Md., and later graduated from The George Washington University, after enlisting and serving four years with the U.S. Navy.
Purdum enjoyed an extremely successful and remarkable career in the newspaper industry. He began his career at the Washington Post and was selected to become advertising director at the newly acquired Trenton Times. Smith would later hold positions as advertising/marketing director at the Pittsburgh Press/Post Gazette, the Dallas Times Herald and the Houston Post.
Purdum is survived by his wife, Patricia; three sons, Terrence Purdum of Laurel, Md., Ryan Purdum of Joppa, Md., and Smith Purdum of Ocean View, Del.; and his daughter, Sarah (Purdum) Horta of Pasadena, Md.
The family will hold a private ceremony to celebrate his life.