Silas Jude Nelson was born in Baltimore, Md., on Oct. 25, 2022, and departed this life on Nov. 21, 2022. He was the son of John Egerton and Samantha Nelson.
“Though his time here on this earth was short, his enduring presence will be with us forever, and now he is in the hands of God, where he is blessed to know none of the perils of this world. Until we meet again in Heaven, we will love him here on earth, and look forward to that day.”
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandpa, John L. Egerton. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Aria Egerton. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Dennis and Carolyn Nelson, and his paternal grandmother, Barbara Egerton; as well as aunts, uncles and extended family members.
A memorial service was to be held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. The family suggested memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House of Maryland, 1 Aisquith St., Baltimore, MD 21202. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.