Sigurd “Zig” Berzins, 67, of Frankford, Del., passed away peace-fully at Atlantic General Hospital on April 1, 2021.
A quiet and creative man with many passions, Berzins was a retired local builder who loved designing new homes and implementing modern green technology into them. He was a 1972 Indian River High School graduate. He loved playing music and was an active part of the local music scene back in the 1960s and ‘70s, playing guitar, fiddle and mandolin in bands such as Society’s Fugitives, Blue Lemon, Muddy Neck and as a founding member of Great Train Robbery. In addition to music, Berzins had enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, instrument building, painting, home brewing, watching football and playing chess with his son.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Talivaldis and Gaida Berzins. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan; their son, Eric of Orlando, Fla.; his brother, Raymond Berzins of Ocean View, Del.; his uncle and godfather, Modris Berzins and his wife, Nancy, of Ocean View; cousins Greg and his spouse, Kiecha, and Kim and husband, Corey; nieces and nephews, Nicole, Tim, Melissa, Kelly, Lauren and her spouse, Carlos, Lily, Carlos and Isabella; and in-laws, Martie and husband, Chris, and Joe and his spouse, Mary.
A private graveside service will be held in June 2021. The family hopes to arrange a celebration of life this fall where friends and family can safely come together to remember someone so loved by so many.
Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice Center; 100 Patriot Way; Milford, DE 19963, or to any environmental or humanitarian charity of your choice.