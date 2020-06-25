Sidney Ray “Bo” Bundick, 69, of Frankford, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born Jan. 19, 1951, in Accomac, Va., son of the late William T. Bundick and Ruth (Ennis) Bundick.
He worked as a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed boating, tinkering on his cars and watching NASCAR.
Bundick is survived by his fiancée, Edwina R. Marvel, and a host of extended family members and friends.
A visitation will be held from at 10 a.m., with funeral service at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Interment will follow at Edgehill Cemetery in Accomac, Va. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Melson Funeral Services; P.O. Box 100; Frankford, DE 19945 to help defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.