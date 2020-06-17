Shirley M. Pettit, 84, passed away and went to be with her Lord in heaven, her eternal home, on June 8, 2020. She was born the daughter of Clifford Messick Sr. and Dorothy Messick in 1935 in Millsboro, Del., where she resided most of her life.
She married Royston Pettit in December of 1956 and spent two years in Germany while Royston served in the Army and she worked in a local hospital. She was in the nursing field for 31 years, mostly with Delaware State Public Health. She graduated from the Beebe School of Nursing in Lewes, Del.
Pettit loved spending time with her family, visiting friends and always doing for others. She loved her creatures from God. Birdwatching and eating dark chocolate were part of her favorite daily routines.
In addition to her parents, Pettit was preceded in death by her husband, Royston Pettit; a brother, Sonny Messick; and a sister, Bonnie Messick. She is survived by her four siblings, Edward Messick, Richard Messick, Patricia Messick and Theodore Messick, and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
“She had the key to the church and the key to our hearts.” This sister, aunt, friend and angel will be greatly missed every day. Her favorite scripture verse was Jude 1:2, “Mercy, peace and love be yours in abundance.”
A public visitation and private funeral service were to be held June 16, 2020, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, Millsboro, Del., followed by interment at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Conley’s U.M. Church; 33106 Jolyns Way; Lewes, DE 19958. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.