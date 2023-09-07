Shirley Ellen Baker, 71, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at home, in the care of her family and Compassionate Care Hospice, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. She was born in Lewes, Del., to the late George Everett Dukes and Ruth Evelyn Moore Dukes.
Baker retired after more than 35 years in nursing. Over the years, she worked for Beebe, Nanticoke and Atlantic General hospitals. She enjoyed planting flowers, scrapbooking, crafts, watching hummingbirds and butterflies, and shopping. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Baker was preceded in death by a nephew, Kyle Baker. She is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, Johnathan H. Baker of Millsboro, Del.; a son, Wayne Long (and Jill) of Frankford, Del.; two daughters, Angel Melson (and Ernie) of Georgetown, Del., and Chelsea Moore (and Kory) of Millsboro, Del. She also has two surviving brothers, Larry Dukes (and Debbie) of Florida, and Paul Dukes of Salisbury, Md.; as well as a sister, Teresa Honeycutt of Ellendale, Del. Baker was blessed with nine grandchildren, Keagan, L.J., Ernie, Melissa, Crystal, Candace, April, Dawn and Tracie; as well as three great-grandchildren, Gracie, Abigail and Evelyn. She is also survived by extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Watson Funeral Home & Crematorium, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery in Georgetown, Del. Baker’s life memorial webpage and her online guestbook are at www.watsonfh.com.