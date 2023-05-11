Shirley Elizabeth Jones, 78, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, May 1, 2023, surrounded by those who loved her, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born on Oct. 27, 1944, in Laurel, Del., to the late Johnny Jones Sr. and Retha Mae Jones.
Jones received her early education at Ross Point School in Laurel, Del. She continued her education at William C. Jason Comprehensive School in Georgetown, Del.
She was saved at St. Luke Baptist Church in Millsboro, Del., under the leadership of the Rev. Roland White. She was a Mother of the church at the New Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ in Millsboro, under the leadership of the Rev. Dexter Taylor. Mother Jones was a very active member. She enjoyed the worship experience and the fellowship with her church family.
In addition to her parents, Jones was preceded in death by her brother, Calvin Lee Jones, and her sister, Kathleen Stanley. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Prophetess Shirlene Jones of Felton, Del., and Cynthia and Andrea Jones of Millsboro, Del.; two sons, Apostle Randy (and Lorrie) Jones of Milford, Del., and Timothy Jones of Millsboro; four sisters, Phyllis (and Willie) Savage of Harrington, Del., Inez Davis of Millsboro, Thelma Agosto and Retha Isler of Bridgeville, Del.: three brothers, the Rev. Johnny (and Louise) Jones of Bridgeville; Melvin Jones of Millsboro and John Claude Jones of Bridgeville; an aunt Darlene (and David) Davis of Georgetown; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives; and numerous lifelong friends.
A celebration of Jones’ life was planned for Sunday, May 7, 2023, at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd, Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.