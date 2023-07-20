Shirley E. Gray, 87, of Bishopville, Md., passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023. She was born in Bishopville, daughter of the late Harry Hemphill and Elizabeth (Gray) Hemphill.
Gray dedicated her life to her family and making her home open to many friends and extended family members over the years. She also worked with her family at Hemphill’s Dock. Once her children were grown, she worked for the Worcester County (Md.) Liquor Board.
She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and a former member of the Selbyville (Del.) Elks Auxiliary.
Gray was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Gray; a son, Richard “Ricky” Davidson; and her longtime companion, Vaughn Hudson; as well as four brothers and a sister. She is survived by a son, Barry Gray of Selbyville; a daughter, Beth Wesche of Bishopville and her companion, Israel Smith; a brother, Donald Hemphill and his wife, Rozann, of Bishopville; a sister, Dollie Hunnicutt and her husband, Frank, of North Palm City, Fla.; three grandchildren, Bridgitt Wesche and her fiancé, Austin Miller, Blair Gray and Abby Wesche. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and special loved ones, Bella Smith, Kasey Morris and Susan Stewart.
A funeral service was planned for Monday July 17, 2023, at Zion United Methodist Church on Back Creek Road in Bishopville, Md. Burial was to be in Bishopville Cemetery in Bishopville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gray’s memory may be made to Accent Care Hospice, 30265 Commerce Drive, Suite 205, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.