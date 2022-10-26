Shirley B. Truitt, 89, of Whaleyville, Md., passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Coastal Hospice’s Macky & Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines, Md. She was born in Cambridge, Md., daughter of the late Thomas Woodrow Bowdle and Sara Virginia (Corkran) Bowdle.
Truitt left a lasting mark on the community, having taught for 50 years. She retired from the Indian River School District at the age of 75. That lasted for two years before she was back in the classroom on a volunteer basis. She was named Indian River Teacher of the Year twice during her career, an unprecedented accomplishment.
She started out teaching elementary school at Salisbury Elementary, then Phillip C. Showell, became the reading coordinator for Selbyville Middle School, and then became a resource teacher at Southern Delaware School for the Arts and Selbyville Middle School, coaching children in danger of not passing the state tests and advancing to the next grade. Hundreds of children (many now adults) may not have advanced without her tutelage.
Truitt graduated from Salisbury State Teachers College in 1955 and went on later in her career to earn a master’s degree in education, with a specialty in reading, from that same institution. She was a member of the Delaware Retired Teachers Association; volunteered at the Radcliff House; and was a member of Whaleyville United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
She and her husband, Herman “Bunk” Truitt, were avid collectors of antiques. For more than 40 years, they attended auctions and collected clocks, glassware, furniture, Shirley Temple dolls and political memorabilia, among other items. She was also an animal-lover who had a particular affection for cats. She rescued many strays throughout the years, including cats, dogs, hamsters, gerbils, racoons, a chinchilla and birds. In her later years, she cared for local feral cat populations.
Truitt was preceded in death by her husband, Herman “Bunk” Truitt; her son, Thomas Truitt; her brother, Richard Bowdle; and a sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Otis Bramble. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Jennie Knapp and her husband, William, of Ocean Pines, Md., and Sarah Janie Truitt of Wilmington, Del.; three grandchildren and a grandson-in-law, Whitney McNamara and her husband, Jimmy, Katelyn Knapp and Thomas Weiler; three great-grandchildren, Caleb McNamara, Remi McNamara and Claire McNamara; and a sister-in-law, Faye Bowdle.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2022, at Whaleyville United Methodist Church in Whaleyville, Md. Fellowship will immediately follow the service, in the Church Hall. Burial will be in Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Truitt’s memory may be made to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811 or https://worcestercountyhumanesociety.org, or to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or https://coastalhospice.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.