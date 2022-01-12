Shirley Arlene Tardif, 91, who had lived most of the past two decades in Long Neck, Del., passed away Dec. 27, 2021, in Okatie, S.C. She had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She was born Shirley A. Dunahoo on Sept. 1, 1930, in Mason City, Iowa, to Charles Franklin Dunahoo and Stella J. (Evans) Dunahoo.
Tardif moved to Long Neck in 2002 from the Washington, D.C., suburb of Gaithersburg, Md. She retired in 1990 from her post as a grants manager for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services in Washington.
She graduated from Manly High School in Manly, Iowa, in 1948 and headed straight to Washington, where she landed a support job at U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters. Also in D.C., she met Joseph R. “Ray” Tardif, a young U.S. Air Force sergeant from Maine. They were married in 1951 and eventually had four children, Diane, Philip, Ginette and Roger.
As a military family, the Tardifs would uproot periodically, with assignments in Alabama, France (twice), New Hampshire, the Netherlands, and finally Washington again, in 1968. Shirley Tardif was ever active as they moved about. In New Hampshire, she performed with the West Lebanon Theater Arts Group, and she and Ray also would act as fraternity event chaperones at Dartmouth College, near where they lived in Hanover. Over time, she would serve as a Boy Scouts den mother, and Girl Scouts and Red Cross volunteer.
Additionally, as part of the armed forces community overseas, she served as president of the USAF Enlisted Men’s Wives’ Club and was a chaperone for the American teen club, both in Fontainebleau, France. (One 1965 teen club outing took her to a Beatles concert in Paris.) Tardif and her husband separated in 1976 and later divorced.
Once stateside permanently, she immersed herself in her career. She was a caring, well-liked professional known for her commendable service as a grants management specialist for the HHS Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program. Upon her retirement from the government, she focused on her own business, distributing health, beauty and home care products. After moving to Long Neck, she would coordinate holiday clothing drives for needy families.
Tardif adored her children and grandchildren, and treasured all her enduring friendships. Until her health began failing, she regularly attended Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church in Millsboro, Del.
Tardif was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Diane Tardif Cantor; a son, Roger Tardif; her stepfather, Paul Fromhold; her sisters Beverly Folkestad and Kathleen Hinds; and a brother Charles Dunahoo. Ray Tardif, her ex-husband, died in 2018. She is survived by her son Philip of St. Simons Island, Ga.; daughter Ginette (and Daniel) Evans, of Bluffton, S.C.; brother, Gordon Dunahoo of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandsons Neil J. Cantor II of Miami Shores, Fla., and Taylor Evans of Bluffton, S.C.; granddaughter Amber (and Matt) Constable of Mont Vernon, N.H.; great-granddaughter Natalie Ginette Constable, also of Mont Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley Tardif’s ashes will be interred alongside her son Roger’s, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Wheaton, Md., at the convenience of the family. For those desiring to make memorial contributions, the family suggested contributions to the American Lung Association; Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, in Bluffton, S.C.; or the charity the giver’s choice.