Shirley Ann Helm, 83, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born on Dec. 4, 1936, to the late Oliver and Mary (Steele) Mitchell.
She worked as a lab tech for NCR for many years.
Helm enjoyed reading, cooking, jigsaw puzzles, NASCAR and the Boston Celtics. She was a very personable, easygoing person who never really met a stranger. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Helm was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Helm, in 2005; her brothers, George Mitchell, John Mitchell and James “Pete” Mitchell; sisters, Joyce Mitchell and Elizabeth “Lib” Mumford; and a great-great-granddaughter, Aliyah Simms.
She is survived by two children, Cheryl Lynn Helm Pierce and her husband, Kentledge, of Salisbury, Md., and Michael Robert Oliver Helm and his wife, Elizabeth, of Dagsboro, Del.; a sister, Deborah Harbaugh; two grandchildren, Brandice Howard and her husband, Mario, and Aaron Howell and his wife, Colleen; six great-grandchildren, Alexa, Desmond, Maric and Candon Howard, and Isaac and Hannah Howell; and more extended family members and friends.
To protect the safety of family and friends amid the current health risks, there will be no viewing. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Redmen Memorial Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. The family requested attendees to please wear masks and observe safe social distancing.
A live video memorial gathering will be held at a future date, to be determined. Those interested in the memorial gathering can send an email to Memorial4ShirleyHelm@gmail.com. Family members will send out information on how to view and participate as soon as the memorial details are set.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to AI DuPont Hospital for Children NICU; 1600 Rockland Rd.; Wilmington, DE 19803, ATTN, Fund Office, or to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware; 1901 Rockland Rd.; Wilmington, DE 19803 (in honor of their care for Hannah Howell and Aliyah Simms). Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.