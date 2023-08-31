Sherry Ann Hudson, 70, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at her home. She was born on Aug. 17, 1953, daughter of the late Jack Richard Donaway and the late Genevieve Estella (Sherer) Donaway. She graduated from Indian River High School and attended Sussex Tech for cosmetology training.
Hudson was a hairdresser for many years, owning her own shop in Gumboro, Del. She also worked as a 911 dispatcher in Ocean City, Md., for nine years before her health started to decline. She served her community as a Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary lifetime member, with 20 years of service, and also served as the fire company’s photographer for several years.
She loved camping with her family and spending as much time as she could with her only grandchild, Lanie.
In addition to her parents, Hudson was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Richard “Rick’ Donaway Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Lindley L. Hudson; a son, Chad Hudson and his wife, Megan; a granddaughter, Lanie Hudson; a half-sister, Dawn Truitt; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was planned on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del. Interment was to follow at Prince George’s Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.