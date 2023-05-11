Sherman Eugene Gleason, 73, of Selbyville, Del., died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late William Gleason and Anna (Bernath) Gleason.
He retired from work for General Motors as an auto worker. He was a member of the United Auto Worker #239 in Baltimore.
In addition to his parents, Gleason was preceded in death by his brother, William R. Gleason Jr. He is survived by his wife, Carol L. Gleason; a daughter, Roxanne Shupe; and a granddaughter.
No services were to be held at this time. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.