Sherlene Sturgess, 84, a former resident of Millsboro, Del., passed away suddenly on the evening of Aug. 29, 2020. She was born Norma Sherlene Bartley in Ethel, Logan County, W.Va. in 1936, one of two daughters of Ernest and Lucille Bartley.
Sturgess graduated from Logan High School in 1954 and became a military spouse. She lived on military installations in Japan, Colorado, Texas and the Washington, D.C., area.
After Sturgess completed training and received her cosmetology license at the D.C. Beauty Academy in Marlow Heights, Md., she became a manager at the school. She then worked at several hair salons in the D.C. area. Sturgess married James Sturgess and lived in Upper Marlboro, Md., and Millsboro, and for a time she worked for the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. Her husband, James, was a police officer in the Fenwick Island Police Department. James Sturgess passed away in 2004, and Sherlene Sturgess moved to Melbourne, Fla., where she lived the rest of her life.
Sturgess leaves behind her three children, Lorrie, Chuck and Sharon; a stepdaughter, Carleen Sturgess Molnar and her husband, Larry; a sister, Genevieve; and several grandchildren.
Services and committal will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del., where she will be interred next to her husband, James. The Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required of all attendees. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.