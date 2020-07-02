Shelia Faith Leager, 73, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born in Baltimore on June 9, 1947, daughter of the late Frederick E. and Edith E. Lord.
Leager worked as a sales manager for Quality Homes in Seaford, Del., up until recently, dedicating more than 20 years to the company. She was a talented hairstylist and a gifted seamstress, having hand-sewn several designer wedding gowns. Leager was also blessed musically, playing piano, organ and accordion, and directing and singing in several church choirs.
She was a woman of strong faith and was active in many churches. Leager particularly enjoyed attending Last Call Motorcycle Ministry in Milford with her husband. She lived a servant’s life, and every day her goal was to help or encourage someone. Leager was generous and kind. Anyone that met her quickly became family, and she was known as “Mama Leager” to all. She loved this title and was the happiest when she was gathered with friends and family. She was especially fond hosting large summertime cookouts and crab feasts. Leager will be remembered as the matriarch of her family, and her example and teachings will be forever remembered by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Leager was preceded in death by her son W. Bradley Leager; her great-granddaughter Abrienne; and her brothers, Mervin Lord and Kenneth Lord. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, William Russell Leager of Georgetown; her sons, Vince Leager and his wife, Debbie, of Georgetown, Deland Scott Leager and his wife, Danielle, of Seaford; her daughter, Nicole Leager Oldham of Georgetown; her grandchildren, Cole Leager, Codi Leager, Justin Leager and his wife, Ashley, Jordan Leager, Mical’e Bennett and her husband, Dustin, Kori Leager, Darron Leager and Natalie Oldham; her great-grandchildren, Jackson, Augustine, Aurora, Maddie, Porter, Braylen, Rozolyn and Kylie; brother, Gene Lord of Sykesville, Md.; and sister, Betty Werkheiser of Sykesville, Md.
Leager was happiest when her family and friends casually gathered together. Honoring that, all services will be in casual attire, symbolizing the many family gatherings she enjoyed so much. A viewing was to be held June 30, 2020, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, with interment at Sand Hill Church Cemetery, both in Georgetown, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Last Call Motorcycle Ministry; 707 Seabury Ave.; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.