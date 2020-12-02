Sheila Doyle Ryan, 82, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Sterling Care Harbor Pointe nursing home in Salisbury, Md. She was born in Providence, R.I., on July 13, 1938, daughter of the late David Patrick and Mary (Eaton) Doyle.
Ryan grew up in northern Virginia and attended Trinity College in Washington, D.C., where she earned her bachelor’s degree in economics. In 1961, she married her college sweetheart, James “Jim” Ryan, and they shared 59 adventurous and wonderful years together. They traveled extensively and even lived abroad for 26 years in various places, including London, Greece, Cyprus and the Middle East. She was chairman of the board of the American School in Abu Dhabi, UAE; a charter member of the board of directors for the American School in Doha, Qatar; and member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians in the United States. Ryan was also active in numerous other civic and school organizations and was always ready to help out wherever she lived.
After settling in Ocean View, Ryan opened “Far Away Places.” a ladies’ boutique on Penny Lane in Rehoboth Beach, Del., which she operated for 17 years. She also was a skilled jewelry maker and would sell her own pieces in the store. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, who will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Ryan was preceded in death by her grandson, David Patrick Ryan Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, James F. Ryan of Ocean View; her sons, David Ryan of Cambridge, Md., and Brendan Ryan of Austin, Texas; her daughter, Elizabeth Ryan of Ocean View; and her granddaughters, Catherine and Megan Ryan.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Edmond Catholic Church, 409 King Charles Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, Del. Interment will be private. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks must be worn, and social distancing protocols must be observed by anyone participating in any aspect of the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her alma mater, Trinity Washington University; 125 Michigan Ave. N.E., Main Hall 380; Washington, DC 20018.
Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com. A video recording of the Mass will also be posted to her memorial webpage on Thursday at 5 p.m.