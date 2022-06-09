Shawn Michael McCreary, 53, peacefully departed this world on May 20, 2022, at home, on his beloved Smith Island, Md., after many years of living with kidney failure. In Milford, Del., on April 25, 1969, he was joyfully welcomed into this world by his loving parents, Frederick and Nancy McCreary, and his skeptical big sister, Karen.
He spent his formative years growing up in Smyrna, Del., relentlessly pestering his big sister, while managing to graduate as salutatorian from Smyrna High School. After graduation, he and his sister called a truce to their childhood sibling rivalry and formed an inseparable lifelong bond.
He attended the University of Delaware and graduated with a degree in psychology. After graduation, he worked for the State of Delaware at the Stockley Center in Georgetown, Del., caring for the disabled. He was soon promoted to senior social worker at the Pyle Center in Roxana, Del. He worked at the Pyle Center until his retirement, at which time he joined his partner and best friend, Steve Dunlap, to live on Smith Island. His last years on Smith Island with Steve were the happiest of his life.
Shawn had a brilliant mind and was a member of Mensa. He was a wordsmith capable of writing prose and poetry that rivaled those of Hemingway, Angelou, Morrison and Steinbeck. His brilliance shown through in his humor and wit, and his comedic sense of humor was the wellspring for much joy and laughter.
He was an avid photographer, and through the lens of his camera, found beauty in his natural surroundings and the people of Smith Island. Ever since his teen years, he was a devout music lover, often cranking up his speakers to the crooning of Kate Bush, the Cocteau Twins, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Stevie Nicks. Islanders passing by were often treated to a concert blasting through his open windows.
He will live on through the many written words he left behind, as well as his captivating photos of the island. Loved ones can still commune with Shawn by listening to the music he so often escaped to and found solace in.
McCreary is survived by and will be dearly missed by his partner and best friend, Steve Dunlap; his parents, Frederick and Nancy McCreary; and his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Bruce Sokoloff; as well as his nephews, Matthew and Zach Sokoloff, and his niece, Abby Sokoloff. Last but not least, he will be missed by his fur-baby, Abigail Mae, the sweetest dog on earth.
A celebration of McCreary’s life is scheduled for June 18, 2022, on Smith Island, Md., at 2 p.m. Attire is casual with comfortable shoes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ewell Volunteer Fire Department, 3994 Smith Island Road, P.O. Box 44, Ewell, MD 21824.