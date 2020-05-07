Shawn Frank Mikulcik, 33, passed away on April 28, 2020. He was born on Nov. 24, 1986, in Newark, Del.
Mikulcik was raised in Sussex County and graduated from Sussex Central High School, in the Class of 2005. While growing up at home, he dedicated his life to being the best son and big brother that anyone could ask for. He always had his family first in his heart; he was a true momma’s boy.
His hobbies included working on his truck with 35-inch tires and other vehicles with his dad. He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler and dirt bike. Mikulcik loved speed. If it had four wheels, he rode it on two, and if it had two wheels, he rode it on one. He also enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and riding in mud. He was a courageous loving young man, surviving for the last 15 years after graduation, after injuries from a car accident that was not his fault.
Mikulcik is survived by numerous loving family members and friends who had his best interests at heart, including his mother, Dinah Arterbridge; father, Bruce Mikulcik; and two siblings for whom he was a typical loving big brother, Maryann and Billy (known as “Butt Head” by Shawn) Arterbridge.
The family offered a special thank-you to all who spent time with Mikulcik, especially to Mr. Jim, Kaitlin and Kevin, who stuck with him for the last 15 years.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.