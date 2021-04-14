Sharon Renée (Howe) Myers passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, in the company of her loving family and devoted caregivers at Brandywine Living in Rehoboth Beach, Del. She was born in Abbottstown, Pa., on Nov. 7, 1949, the only daughter of James Junior Howe and Estella Marie (Hoff) Howe.
She graduated with a major in art education from Kutztown University in 1971. It was during her university years that she met her lifelong sister-friend, Marjorie Reppert, and found her love of 52 years, Ronald Louis Myers of McSherrystown, Pa. They were married June 19, 1971, and began their lives together in Yoe and later in York, Pa., where she pursued a 27-year career as an elementary-school art teacher in Red Lion Area School District. During her tenure there, her artistic vision came to life in her young students’ work, which she tirelessly featured each year when she transformed the halls of learning into an opening-night gallery.
Myers inspired young and older artists alike, encouraging and mentoring them, and later providing a venue for display and sale at her own gallery — all while honing her own artistic talent. During her teaching years, she proudly served as president of the Red Lion Area Education Association. In 1994, she earned a master’s degree from Millersville University.
While in York, her daughters Sara Elizabeth and Laura Kristin (Fauve) were born. She poured her heart and soul into raising, in her words, “beautiful, productive, life-filled daughters” and ensured that the summer months were filled with family fun along the Delaware coast, camping, windsurfing, crabbing and clamming, with feasts and lazy beach days setting the stage for the girls’ enduring love of the ocean.
It was only when the girls were in college that Myers shifted her full attention to her creative outlet of watercolor painting, which ultimately led to her retiring early from teaching, moving to Rehoboth Beach and jointly opening with her husband the Pretty Little Angel Eyes Gallery on Penny Lane in Rehoboth Beach.
With a love for traveling the tropics, and Key West in particular, her paintings vividly captured the dancing light and shadows of tropical flora and architecture of the Keys and the nautical reflections from the countless harbors, coves and beaches she traveled. With her husband and friends by her side, Myers’ many cruises and travels took them to enchanting destinations and provided boundless inspiration for her work. She felt truly at home when painting in Key West and displayed her paintings in solo exhibitions there and in New Orleans and Richmond on many occasions.
Myers is survived by her father, Jim; her husband, Ron; and their children, Sara and Laura, and their partners Mark Ward and Dwayne Hearn. Of all of the roles in her life, being “Mum Mum” to grandchildren Zachary William Michael Hearn, M. Sienna Hearn, Megan Elizabeth Ward, Isla Ciel Hearn, Asher Gracian Hearn and Catherine Noelle Ward was most rewarding of all. She never missed the chance to get down on the floor and play with her grandkids, lift them over breaking waves or teach painting lessons at her easel.
A celebration of Myers’ life will be held Sept. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the family’s home at 29 Wanoma Circle, Rehoboth Beach, Del. The family suggested memorial contributions be made to either the Rehoboth Art League; 12 Dodds Ln.; Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 (and www.rehobothartleague.org), or the Alzheimer’s Association; 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17; Chicago, IL 60601 (and www.alz.org). Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.