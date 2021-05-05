Sharon Jean White, 70, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. She was born Dec. 17, 1950, in Salisbury, Md., to the late Irvin D. White and Rosalie Coffin White.
She had retired from work as a manager of retail rental stores. She was a workaholic, Redskins football fan, a tough and strong woman who was fun and funny, and a wonderful grandmother to Rylee, whom she adored.
White is survived by a son, Vince White and his wife, Margaret Mary, of Laurel, Del.; a brother, Michael White and his wife, Joan, of Millsboro; a niece, Angela Nicole Robbins and her husband, Josh, of Frederica; a nephew, Brandon White and his wife, Julie, of Millsboro; and her granddaughter, Rylee Jean White; as well as extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., with visitation starting at 5 p.m., on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. Interment will be held privately. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.