Sharlyn Joleen “Shari” Burke, 58, peacefully passed away on the evening of June 11, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones, in Dagsboro, Del. She spent almost a year battling non-Hodgkins lymphoma. She was born on Oct. 20, 1963, in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of the late Frankie Heisler and Joyce Joleen Fleming Heisler.
She grew up in Des Moines and attended the University of Iowa, from which she graduated in 1987. In 1989, she moved to the East Coast, living in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Dagsboro, Del., starting in 1992. While in Philadelphia in 1990, she met her husband, Bill, and the two married in 1995. After splitting time between Pennsylvania and southern Delaware, they made the full time move to Dagsboro in 1998 to raise their family and be by the beach and friends.
Burke was a beloved member of the community and would be recognized by those everywhere, from the boardwalk to the grocery store. She was heavily involved in her children’s lives. She would volunteer and attend all her kids sporting or school events. She was their loudest cheerleader and comforting soul for everything.
She could be found at the beach, the pool, the porch with her closest friends, or on the couch with her beloved pets. An active walker, she would be seen walking her 10,000 steps with her dogs Basco or Remy every day. She was an avid sports fan, rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles and Iowa Hawkeyes. The weekend calendar was always cleared for her to cheer loud and proud on Saturday for the Hawkeyes and Sunday for the Eagles.
Burke was preceded in death by her father, Frank Heisler of Des Moines, Iowa; her grandparents, Homer and Ruth Fleming of Carthage, Ill., and Ronald and Vera Heisler of Basco, Ill. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Bill Burke; and her children Declan, McKenna and Keaton Burke; her mother, Joyce Heisler; her brother, Steve Heisler and his wife, Sandy, her niece, Sarah Cowie and her husband, Matt, and their daughter Madison, and her nephew, Matthew Heisler, all of Des Moines, Iowa.; her in-laws, the Burkes, Cathleen of Fenwick Island, Del., Geri, Dan and nephew Nick of Tampa, Fla., Chris, Michelle, niece Emily and nephew Ryan, of Stewart Manor, N.Y.
A celebration of Burke’s life was to be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 34874 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View, DE 19970. Per her request, those attending the services are being asked to wear bright, happy colors to honor her memory. Burke’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.