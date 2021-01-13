Shannon Christopher Wyatt, 38, of Lewes, Del., passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. He was born July 3, 1982, at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, to Walter E Wyatt II and the late Nancy Edgens Wyatt.
He graduated from Cape Henlopen High School in 2000 and completed the Business Administration program at Delaware Technical Community College. Wyatt was an extremely sensitive kind-hearted person who had a terrific sense of humor. His laughter was contagious and endearing, and he will be dearly missed by those who recognized those qualities in him. Wyatt loved his son, Liam, with every ounce of his being.
Wyatt had suffered the painful loss of a couple of dear friends in his life, his grandfather, and more recently, his mother, who was his spiritual adviser and strength. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clarence and Ruth Edgens, and Edward and Edna “Eddie” Wyatt, all of Lewes.
In addition to his father, Wyatt is survived by his son, Liam; his sister, Ashley C. Murray and her husband, Jon, of Lewes; two nephews, Christian and Gabe; a niece, Oasis; his brother, William “Billy” Wyatt and his spouse, David, of Newark, Del.; the loving Edgens family — specifically his mom’s sisters, Linda Mitchell and her spouse, Pat, Patricia Gable and her spouse, Bob, and Darlene Edgens; the Wyatts family — especially Patricia and Marvin Mitchell of Lewes, Bonnie and Jack Warrington of Lewes; and many more aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides.
The family would find great comfort in any memorial contributions made to Liam’s College-Savings Fund, at PNC bank’s Lewes location. A memorial service was scheduled for Jan. 12, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services in Millsboro/Long Neck, Del. The family thanked everyone for their support and the outpouring of sympathy during their time of loss. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.