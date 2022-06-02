Shannon A. Thompson, 77, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Tidal Health Nanticoke in Seaford, Del. He was born on March 4, 1945, in Southport, N.C., to the late James Thompson and Mary J. Weeks Thompson.
Shannon retired from Alcatel Lucent Technologies (Western Electric, Bell, AT&T), where he had worked as an installer for 38 years. He married the love of his life, Linda L. Hammond, in 1976 in Carthage, Tenn., and together they had two children.
Thompson was a member of American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro, Del., and Selbyville Elks Lodge #2173. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, woodcraft, and shooting trap and skeet.
He will be remembered as a personable, kind and caring man with a great sense of humor. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Thompson was preceded in death by a brother, William H. Thompson. He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Linda L. Hammond Thompson; a daughter, Lisa Marie Heck (and Dean), and a son, Kevin Lee Thompson, all of Georgetown; a sister, Toni Lee Gallegan (and John) of Lincoln, Del.; and four brothers, Mark Thompson (and Kathy) of Rehoboth Beach, Del., Steve Thompson (and Renee) of Lewes, Del., James Lyn Thompson of Orlando, Fla., and Harry Thompson (and Allanora) of Harbeson, Del. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Chad Heck, Gunner Heck and Alice Thompson; along with a special niece, Tina Ann Johnson; as well as extended family members and friends.
