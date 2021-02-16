Shakila T. Phillips-Hudson, 28, of Millsboro, Del. passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. She was born Aug. 12, 1992, to Vanessa Bratton and William E. Hudson. She is the mother of Princeton J. Gibbs and Khature E. Gibbs.
Phillips-Hudson graduated from Indian River High School in 2011. She played softball in her younger years. She also participated in tap and dance at Millsboro Dance Alley. She was an honorable Girl Scout and cheerleader for Pop Warner in the Cape Henlopen District.
She worked as a direct support professional for Delaware Mentor, Salvation Army, Sea Crest, Visiting Angels, Family First and Always Best Care. She enjoyed the clients and staff that she worked with.
She enjoyed spending time with her children, family, doing hair and getting her nails done. She was known for her pretzel salad. She was an outgoing and loving young lady. Her favorite saying was, “What the world.” She was her family’s “Twinkle.” Sgt. Moyer with Millsboro Police Department said, “That Shakila was an amazing woman.” MPD wanted to make sure they were involved in the balloon release in her honor.
Phillips-Hudson was preceded in death by her mother, Vanessa Bratton; grandmothers, Hattie M. Hudson and Shirley Collick; and aunts, Carolina McCoy and Cammie Johnson. She is survived by a son, Princeton J. Gibbs; a daughter, Khature E. Gibbs; their dad, James H. Gibbs; her father, William E. Hudson; her stepfather, Alfred Bratton; her brothers, William Drummond, Alvin Hudson, Christopher Drummond, Jermaine Rogers, Christopher Rogers, Tyrone Phillips, Stephon Phillips, Dupree Phillips and Arkeem Adkins; her sisters, Opra Hudson and Estonya Adkins; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service and walk-through viewing were to be held Feb. 17, 2021, at the Crossroad Community Church, Georgetown, Del. The Most Rev. Roland Mifflin was to officiate. Interment was to follow at Calvary Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Bishopville, Md. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.