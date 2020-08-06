Sean J. Carroll, 68, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at his residence in the care of his family and Delaware Hospice on July 30, 2020. He was born Aug. 29, 1951, in Jersey City, N.J., to the late Edward and Kathline Macsuta Carroll.
He served in the U.S. Navy, retired after 26 years as a police officer with Jersey City Police Department and went on to retire from teaching at the Seaford School District, Delaware Technical and Community College, the Sussex Correctional Institution and the James H. Groves Adult Education Center.
Carroll was a Giants fan, loved walking his St. Bernard dog, but most of all was a devoted family man. He was a very giving person with the Christian attitude of doing for others. During his illness, Carroll prayed with, and for, the nurses and hospital staff caring for him.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, whom he married on June 1, 1996; his sons, Sean Carroll Jr. of Wantage, N.J., and Brian Carroll and his wife, Allison, of Hopatong, N.J.; his stepchildren, Melenie Neglia and her husband, Chris, of Texas and Brandon Mitchell of Netcong, N.J.; three siblings, Tara DeLuise of Franklin, N.J., Nan Rosellia and her husband, Jim, of Kinnelon, N.J., and Tim Carroll and his wife, Lisa, of Florida; and five grandchildren, Quinn Neglia, Owen Carroll, Paige Mitchell, Devynn Neglia and Jordynn Neglia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Carroll, and a stepdaughter, Alanna Mitchell.
The funeral and celebration of life were held Aug. 2, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del., officiated by the Pastor Joel Tice. Interment arrangements are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society; P.O. Box 22478; Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.
